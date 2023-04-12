Premier League trio eye move for Alexis Mac Allister

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are also in the hunt for the 24-year-old midfielder – who has a contract at the club until 2025. Brighton have the option to extend the deal for another year but the CBS Sport journalist says that the summer exit is still possible.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Jacobs says that “nothing is advanced yet” as Brighton want to hang on to Mac Allister for as long as they can, and they don’t want to sell him and Moises Caicedo in the same transfer window.

Football Insider reported last month that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the Argentine midfielder and Brighton would be willing to sell him for around £70m.

However, it looks like the Merseysiders will face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester United if the South American midfielder moves this summer.

Plenty of options

It has to be said that Brighton’s transfer strategy is really admirable. They sell players at a high price but it doesn’t hamper their squad.

Brighton did extremely well to secure the futures of Caicedo and McAllister on long-term deals and they can sell them at high transfer fees if big clubs come calling.

Moreover, if they manage to qualify for Europe, it will help them to keep hold of their star players.

McAllister is probably not the first-choice target for all of these clubs. For instance, if the widespread reports are to be believed, Liverpool are heavily keen to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, and they have other targets too.

Arsenal, likewise, will probably try their luck again for Caicedo after missing out on him in the January window. Mikel Arteta wants to add another talented defensive midfielder to the side, and the Gunners have been heavily linked with moves for Declan Rice and Ryan Gravenberch.

Man Utd need to bolster other areas of the pitch, especially the defence and the forward department, but they could look to add another dynamic midfield if Scott McTominay leaves the club.