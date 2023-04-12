Tottenham in fight with Liverpool over Goncalves’ signature

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves, as per 90min.

The 24-year-old has been enjoying a brilliant campaign at the Jose Alvalade Stadium this term, scoring 16 goals and notching up 10 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The Portuguese’s impressive displays for Sporting have caught the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Tottenham and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by 90min, Tottenham are planning to strengthen their engine room for next season and Goncalves is on their radar.

The report further claims that the 24-year-old first came into Tottenham’s sight when they were keeping tabs on Pedro Porro – who joined the North London club during the winter window. And after being impressed by the Portuguese’s talent, Spurs have been monitoring his development closely ahead of a potential summer move.

Battle

However, 90min also states that the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from Liverpool in getting any potential deal done for Goncalves as the Merseyside club are also eyeing a swoop for the Portugal international – although the report alludes that Spurs’ interest is the most concrete.

Goncalves – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left on his current contract so Sporting are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer. Tottenham and Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Liga Portugal giants in to selling the midfielder if the Premier League duo decide to formalise their interest.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, it has been suggested that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad this summer and revamping the engine room is Jurgen Klopp’s priority.

Jude Bellingham has been mentioned as the Reds’ primary target. But, recent reports claim that the Merseyside club have pulled the plug on that deal as they beleive the Borussia Dortmund star is too expensive. So, it appears Liverpool have already shifted their focus on alternative targets and Goncalves could emerge as a serious option.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also seemingly planning to strengthen their midfield department as they have been linked with several creative midfielders in recent times.

They lack quality options in that area so bolstering the number ten position would be a shrewd decision and Goncalves could be a solid signing.

It’s going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign the Sporting star if Tottenham and Liverpool go head-to-head with each other over this deal during the off-season.