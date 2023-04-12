Manchester United predicted line-up against Sevilla

Manchester United will return to European action on Thursday evening when they welcome Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already overcome Barcelona and Real Betis in the previous two knockout stages. Therefore, this is United’s third consecutive tie against a Spanish opponent in this competition.

Los Rojiblancos have been struggling in their domestic league this season so Man Utd should get past Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side’s challenge over the two legs as well.

But, Sevilla are the kings of the Europa League as they have won this competition for a record six times. In addition, Man Utd have never managed to come away victorious versus Los Rojiblancos in European competitions.

So, Man Utd will be hoping to break their duck against Sevilla tomorrow and enter the next week’s away leg with a commanding lead as they did against another Seville-based club Betis in the previous round.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Sevilla

There is no doubt about David de Gea’s selection and the Spaniard will start between the sticks for United. Raphael Varane is likely to return after a weekend off and Lisandro Martinez is set to start alongside the Frenchman in defence. So, Harry Maguire will go back to the bench, despite a promising display last time out, along with Victor Lindelof.

Ten Hag is expected to bring back Diogo Dalot in the right-back position, replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia should keep hold of his place on the opposite side as Luke Shaw is set to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue that he picked up against Brentford last week.

Casemiro will return to the starting eleven after not featuring in the last few games due to the domestic suspension and Bruno Fernandes could commence alongside the Brazilian at the heart of United’s midfield.

Marcel Sabitzer is likely to be in the more advanced midfielder role, meaning Fred, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen – who returned after recovering from an ankle issue last weekend – will all be among the substitutes.

Marcus Rashford sustained a groin injury against Everton and is set to be sidelined for the next few games. So, he won’t be available for selection tomorrow.

Jadon Sancho should be on the left wing, while Antony could be on the opposite flank and Anthony Martial is likely to lead the line for Man Utd. So, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst will find themselves on the bench in this encounter.

Alejandro Garnacho will be out owing to an ankle injury tomorrow along with Donny van de Beek – who has been sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.