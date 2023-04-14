Tottenham in battle with Man Utd over Gabri Veiga deal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Atlántico.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances for Celta this season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 26 La Liga appearances.

The Spaniard’s impressive displays haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Man Utd and Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Atlántico, Man Utd have already opened talks with Celta and the player’s representatives over a potential summer move. The Red Devils are ready to trigger Veiga’s £35m release clause so, the Spanish side are resigned to losing their star at the end of this season.

However, the report claims that Man Utd will face tough competition from English rivals Tottenham in getting any potential deal done for Veiga as Spurs are also plotting a summer swoop for him.

Battle

Man Utd are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag and bolstering the engine room is high on the Dutch boss’ wish-list.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Veiga now emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, Tottenham are also planning to reinforce their squad at the end of this season and signing a new attack-minded midfielder is seemingly a priority.

Veiga usually plays as a box-to-box midfielder at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, but he can also be deployed in the number ten role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency to create chances for the attackers and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The Celta star is a very talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club could get a deal done this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to purchase Veiga if Man Utd and Tottenham decide to formalise their interest in signing the Celta star at the end of this season.