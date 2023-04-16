Chelsea willing to make Gavi one of the highest paid players

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea are prepared to make Barcelona midfielder Gavi one of the Premier League’s top earners to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window.



The 18-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs throughout Europe amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the Nou Camp. Gavi signed a new long-term deal last September, however, the La Liga giants’ ongoing financial issues mean his contract is yet to become valid and it is reported that he is not happy with the club after they failed to lower their overall wage bill to accommodate him.

It seems Chelsea are now ready to take advantage of the situation as AS claims the Blues’ owner Todd Boehly is keen on signing Gavi at the end of the season and held talks with the players agent three weeks ago to discuss a deal.

It is believed that the initial meeting was positive and more talks have been scheduled in the coming weeks as Chelsea look to wrap up a deal before other clubs begin to show serious interest in the highly-rated midfielder.

The West Londoners are expected to sell several players to reduce the size of the first-team squad as well as meet the Financial Fair Play requirements after spending about £600m on transfers since the start of last summer.

Reinforcement

According to AS, Chelsea want to present a new project to Gavi and are prepared to make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League. The report says the Blues are closing in on appointing Luis Enrique as their new manager ahead of next season, taking over from Frank Lampard who is serving as an interim boss.

Midfielders such as Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been tipped to leave the club in the summer while Mason Mount has also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge due to his on-going contract issues with the club.

It seems Chelsea are hoping to continue their revamp by bringing in Gavi this summer in what would be an audacious swoop. The Spanish youngster, who is valued at £79m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 40 games in all competitions for Barcelona this season and made eight goal contributions in the process.

