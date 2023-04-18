Gary Lineker drools over Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Lineker has showered praise on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold after he produced a fantastic performance as the Reds won 6-1 against Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The 24-year-old right-back hasn’t been at his best this season and has received criticism from fans and pundits. However, he looked in imperious form at Elland Road and provided two assists as the Reds picked up their first win since beating Manchester United 7-1 at Anfield in early March.

Trent is arguably one of the most gifted full-backs in world football. His passing abilities have been praised time and again by pundits including Lineker, but he has looked very uncomfortable at times while defending this season.

Jurgen Klopp has found a way to protect the defender by asking him to drift more centrally during the game. Trent has shown his class from midfield in the last two games, and Lineker has shared his reaction on Twitter that his prediction has come true.

Lineker has been saying for years that Trent should be used more centrally as it is the position he grew up playing. His pass for Darwin Nunez’s goal has been praised by several pundits, including Don Hutchison, as Liverpool demolished Leeds on their home turf.

Said it for years: I’d love to see @TrentAA play in midfield regularly. It’s the position he grew up playing. Play to your strengths. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 17, 2023

Late challenge for top four?

Liverpool are nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle at the moment, and it looks really difficult for them to get into the top four.

The Reds need to win all of their remaining eight matches to give themselves an outside chance to book a place in next season’s Champions League. The Magpies have been superb under Eddie Howe, but they lost 3-0 against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Magpies will face Tottenham next followed by a tricky trip to Goodison Park. They face Southampton, Arsenal, Leeds and Leicester – teams either challenging for the title or fighting for survival – and they could drop points which the Reds can capitalize on.

Having said that, Liverpool have been way too inconsistent this season, and they need to build some sort of momentum as we approach the business end of the season.

