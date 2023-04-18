Man Utd and Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister set for early transfer

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is expected to secure a move early in the summer window with Man Utd and Liverpool in the hunt, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Guardian journalist shared on Twitter that it is “100% guaranteed” that the player’s camp is considering an early summer move, with Liverpool and Manchester United vying for his signature.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract at the club until 2025, and Brighton have the option to extend the deal for another year. However, it appears that he has decided to give his best for the club until the end of the season before packing his bags for a new venture.

Romano says that both Liverpool and Manchester United will hold talks with the player’s camp shortly over a potential summer move.

Football Insider reported last month that Liverpool are leading the race for the South American, and it would take a fee of around £70m to lure him away. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reported this month that Arsenal and Chelsea could also join the race for the Argentine World Cup winner.

Understand Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider summer move as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. 🔵🇦🇷 Alexis will give his best for Brighton until June. 🔴 Liverpool and Man United will discuss with player side soon. 🎥 https://t.co/DeD2iA0zMB pic.twitter.com/7yYHsssFJ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2023

Terrific signing

Mac Allister would be a terrific addition to Liverpool if they can manage to reduce his price. He has been enjoying a fabulous season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Brighton so far.

While his teammate Moises Caicedo is equally drawing attention from other big clubs, getting Mac Allister would actually benefit the Reds who need at least two or three midfielders this summer to bolster their squad.

The reason being Mac Allister can perform a lot of roles – he can play as a defensive midfielder, a traditional box-to-box central midfielder, a left-sided midfielder, or an attacking midfielder.

He would be an upgrade over the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who are certain to depart at the end of the season.

Man Utd could be an interesting option for Mac Allister as well. The Red Devils have wealth of options in midfield, but if they sell Scott McTominay, there could be an opportunity for Erik ten Hag to buy a top-quality central midfielder.

However, United’s main focus lies in signing a world-class striker and a handful of defenders, and only after that, they can think about signing a quality midfielder if their budget permits.