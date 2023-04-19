Man Utd strongly interested in Monaco star Axel Disasi

According to French transfer expert Ignazio Genuardi, Manchester United are strongly interested in landing the signature of Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi.

Disasi is currently in his third season with the Principality outfit and Genuardi claims that the Frenchman is prepared to pursue a bigger challenge during the summer.

The journalist added that West Ham United have been tracking his performances for the last few months but the World Cup finalist prefers to join a much bigger outfit.

As per Genuardi, Man United appear to be ‘strongly interested’ in his profile of the former Reims man.

Top class

Disasi has caught the eye with his strong aerial presence and ability to clear his lines. His performances saw him make the World Cup squad with France back in November.

The central defender will now be aiming to make the next step in his career. A move to Old Trafford could be ideal for him as well as United, who need more quality and depth.

Raphael Varane has been the regular choice for the right centre-back role under manager Erik ten Hag but the Frenchman has been injury prone throughout his illustrious career.

The former Real Madrid man missed a month of action before the World Cup and he is now sidelined with a foot injury which could keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Hence, United need to find a quality competitor for the Frenchman, considering Harry Maguire’s inconsistent displays. Maguire could be sold to recoup funds to sign Disasi.

Disasi currently has two years remaining on his contract with Monaco and the Ligue 1 outfit are in a good position to negotiate. They have reportedly set a price tag of £44 million.

The Frenchman seems well equipped for the Premier League with his strong defensive qualities. United should anticipate more competition for his services heading into the summer.