Liverpool have ‘real chance’ to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool are “pretty confident” about landing some of their top midfield targets such as Chelsea’s Mason Mount in the summer after missing out on Jude Bellingham, as per Ben Jacobs.

The Reds were confident that they would be able to persuade Bellingham to move to Anfield but in the end, the club decided not to pursue a potential deal. Bellingham is likely to cost around £130m and Jacobs says Liverpool feared they would be dragged into a bidding war for the midfielder and might end up overpaying for him.

Liverpool are cautious about spending their money, especially if they miss out on the Champions League spots, and would rather spend their ‘Bellingham budget’ on a handful of players. Mount is one of the players Jurgen Klopp would love to sign, and Jacob claims, while writing for Caughtoffiside, that there is a “real chance” that he could leave Chelsea in the summer.

Mount is not close to signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and the Reds can look to snap him up at a bargain price. The CBS Sports journalist adds that Chelsea would want around £70m for Mount, but Liverpool feel they could get him at a reduced price.

Terrific addition

Missing out on Bellingham is indeed a big blow to Liverpool but they can still build a strong team by landing two or three quality midfielders using the same budget.

Mount will enter the final year of his contract in a few months’ time and Chelsea would be more than happy to cash in on him as they need to balance their books. This could work to Liverpool’s advantage.

The midfielder has progressed through the youth ranks at the club and has scored 33 goals in 194 games for the Blues. The versatile central midfielder has managed two goals and two assists in 20 league starts this season, and his future will largely depend on who the next manager of Chelsea will be.

Jacobs expects Liverpool to get multiple deals done early in the summer and it won’t come as a big surprise if the Reds manage to lure Mount to Anfield.