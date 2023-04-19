Liverpool approach the agent of Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have approached the agent of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, but the German giants have no intention to negotiate a deal for him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Bayern and he is expected to hold talks with the club at the end of the season to seek clarity on his future.

Romano says that Bayern are very clear in their approach – they want Gravenberch to stay. Thomas Tuchel probably rates him highly and he wants the youngster to be a part of his squad.

Liverpool need to bolster their midfield during the summer window with Jurgen Klopp admitting that they have identified at least 12 midfielders as potential targets. The former Ajax midfielder is one of them but Romano claims that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount remains Liverpool’s priority target.

CBS Sports journalist, Ben Jacobs, wrote for Caughtoffside that there is a real chance that Mount will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. He will soon enter the final year of his deal, and Chelsea could demand a fee of around £70m for him.

Liverpool’s midfield situation

The midfield is one area that needs rebuilding in the summer. The Reds are likely to offload Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and possibly Fabinho. Therefore, Klopp should be aiming to sign at least two to three top midfielders to replenish the void.

Liverpool were heavily interested in Jude Bellingham but he would cost in the region of £130m. The Reds felt that he would be too expensive, and decided not to enter the bidding war.

Jacobs says that Liverpool will rather focus on using the “Bellingham money” to sign a handful of midfielders, but it won’t be easy to sign their other targets straightaway. Gravenberch remains on their radar but the Reds can’t do anything if Bayern do not want to sell.

Likewise, it will require a massive transfer fee to bring Brighton midfielder Alexis MacAllister to Anfield. Mount would be a stellar signing for the Reds, but he could still make a U-turn and sign a new deal at Chelsea depending on who their next permanent manager will be.