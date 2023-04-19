Manchester United predicted line-up against Sevilla

Manchester United will travel to the Estadio Ramon Sánchez-Pizjuan to face off against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday evening.

Despite dominating most of the game at Old Trafford, United only managed to come away with a 2-2 draw in the first leg, throwing away a two-goal lead courtesy of two late own goals. So, the tie is nicely poised ahead of tomorrow’s second leg.

Man Utd will be coming into this game off the back of a confidence-boosting victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend. Erik ten Hag’s side will be hoping to continue their momentum and finally beat the Rojiblancos in the European competition on Thursday.

On the other hand, Sevilla haven’t been at their best so far this term, however, they are currently unbeaten under the new manager Jose Luis Mendilibar. So, the Spanish club will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going and defeat United tomorrow to progress through to the next round.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Man Utd have been stung by injury issues amid a busy fixture schedule. Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek have already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, while Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to remain sidelined for several weeks.

However, the encouraging news for United is that Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw have returned to first-team training after recovering from muscle issues. Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer – who sustained a knock during the warm-up ahead of the Kick off against Forest – have also returned.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether any of the quartet feature tomorrow but it is expected that they will be named in United’s match-day squad.

David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks and in front of the Spaniard, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot should remain as the back four for Man United.

Casemiro is likely to continue as the defensive midfielder and Christian Eriksen is expected to start alongside the Brazilian in the engine room. Bruno Fernandes is suspended so Fred could complete the midfield three for United in this encounter. Scott McTominay remains sidelined owing to an injury issue.

Jadon Sancho should start on the left flank once again and Antony could be on the opposite side after an impressive display last time out. Anthony Martial is expected to continue leading the line for Manchester United tomorrow so, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst will once again be among the substitutes in this encounter.