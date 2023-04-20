Chelsea moving quickly to sign Vitor Roque

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are moving quickly to sign Vitor Roque ahead of Arsenal and Barcelona this summer.

The 18-year-old is currently in huge demand among European clubs and the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with him regularly over recent weeks.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it is claimed that Chelsea are ‘most interested’ and are ‘moving quickly’ with a proposal to convince his entourage.

The same source claim that Arsenal are also pushing hard but are not well positioned like Chelsea.

Huge potential

Chelsea have had a horrendous Premier League season and they are currently in the 11th spot in the table, 17 points behind the Champions League positions.

They desperately need an elite striker to provide them the goals. Napoli star Victor Osimhen is apparently one of the top names on their summer transfer wishlist.

However, the London giants could also recruit another young and upcoming striker and it appears they are trying to persuade Roque to join from Athletico-PR.

The 18-year-old was a revelation for the Brazil youth side last winter. He found the back of the net on six occasions in the Under-20 South American Championship.

He has carried over the form for his club. In his 10 outings this campaign, he has netted 5 goals and provided 2 assists. The youngster is clearly going to the top.

Roque has immense potential and there are no surprises that Chelsea are pushing to sign him. The Premier League side continue to be backed by their owners.

They spent a staggering £323 million on signings in the January transfer window and should not be concerned over making another huge outlay to land Roque.

Yes Chelsea are facing the possibility of breaking Financial Fair Play regulations but they have the leeway of offloading several players from a bloated squad.

Roque is protected by a £52 million release clause and Athletico-PR could hold out for the same figure.