Man Utd predicted line-up against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United will face off against an in-form Brighton and Hove Albion team in the F.A Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

After being knocked out by Sevilla at the quarter-final stage of the Europa League on Thursday night, United’s hopes of winning a cup treble have been shattered.

However, having already won the Carabao Cup earlier this year, they still have the opportunity to win a domestic cup double this season. So Erik ten Hag’s side will be looking to bounce back tomorrow by beating Brighton at Wembley.

But, overcoming Brighton’s challenge won’t be easy for Man United as the Seagulls have been enjoying a stellar campaign this term.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Despite displaying a poor performance in midweek, David de Gea is set to keep hold of his place between the sticks for Man Utd this weekend.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been ruled out due to injury issues, while Harry Maguire is suspended for this game. So, it remains to be seen who will start alongside Victor Lindelof at the back. It is expected that Luke Shaw might be paired up with the Swedish international.

Diogo Dalot could return to his preferred right-back position after being deployed on the other side of defence in the last couple of games, while Tyrell Malacia could start in the left-back role, leaving Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the bench.

Casemiro is expected to continue as the holding midfielder and Christian Eriksen could start alongside the Brazilian at the heart of United’s midfield. Bruno Fernandes will return after being sidelined in the Europa League game in midweek due to suspension.

So, Marcel Sabitzer will find himself on the bench alongside Fred. Scott McTominay could remain sidelined due to an injury problem.

Marcus Rashford returned in midweek after recovering from a groin issue but, he didn’t look fully fit. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether he starts in this encounter. Considering Jadon Sancho’s poor form, Ten Hag could be forced to play Rashford from the get-go.

Anthony Martial limped off in the second half against Sevilla so he is in doubt ahead of this game, but it is expected that he could be fit enough to lead the line for Man United. Antony should continue on the left flank, meaning Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst will start on the bench once again tomorrow.