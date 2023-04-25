Liverpool keen on Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella ahead of a possible summer swoop, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old box-to-box midfielder is a key player for the Nerazzuri and has shown his class in the Champions League. He has been in superb form this season and has helped his side reach the semi-final stage of the competition where they will face derby rivals AC Milan.

The Daily Mail claims that Liverpool scout, Paul Goldrick, was in the stands last Friday and he has been regularly checking on Barella and sending feedback to the club.

Liverpool are linked with a host of midfielders including Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, and Declan Rice among others, and they are looking to sign at least two or three midfielders during the summer.

It appears that Barella has emerged as one of the top targets for the Reds. Calciomercatoweb reported earlier this month that Inter Milan are expected to demand a fee of £44m (€50m) for the Italian, so he should come within Liverpool’s affordable range.

Barella would be a great signing

The Reds are keen to bolster their midfield with Jurgen Klopp openly admitting that they are checking on several midfielders.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are certain to depart after the end of the season while James Milner could leave as well. The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, but they refused to enter into a bidding war for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Klopp is looking at other options instead.

Barella is a vastly experienced midfielder. He has managed 177 appearances for Inter Milan, scoring 19 goals, and providing 42 assists. He has won Serie A title, Coppa Italia, SuperCoppa Italiana with Inter, and reached the finals of the Europa League in 2019-20.

The Italian impressed heavily during the Euros in 2020, and he would be a stellar addition to Klopp’s side. He is a midfield dynamite who brings aggression and energy in the middle of the park and is known for his relentless pressing abilities.

Barella is a terrific passer of the ball, and he manages around 1.6 key passes per game in Serie A. He has a contract until 2026 but cash-strapped Inter could be willing to sell him if the price is right, and Liverpool are looking to take advantage.