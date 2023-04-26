Arsenal interested in signing Wolves’ forward Pedro Neto

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Portugal forward Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners were first linked with a move for Neto last summer, however, the deal fell through due to the huge fee that Wolves were demanding for the player. Also, the Premier League club were not ready to sell one of their prized assets to Arsenal.

The online news portal claims the North Londoners are ready to revive their interest in the 23-year-old this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options in bid to compete in the top flight as well as in Europe.

Mikel Arteta is gradually building a formidable squad and last summer he brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City who has hit the ground running since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

A knee injury he suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hampered his progress but he is back to his best form. He has nine goals and seven assists in 27 games for Arsenal this season across competitions.

Arteta missed out on landing Mykhailo Mudryk to rivals Chelsea in January but he ended up signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. The Belgium international has impressed so far, making seven goal contributions in 16 appearances this term, however, the club still want to add another forward to their ranks.

Reinforcement

According to Football Transfers, Wolves are willing to listen to offers for Neto this summer and manager Julen Lopetegui is open to a deal because any money made from the future sale will go into his transfer kitty.

Even though, Arsenal’s priority are to bolster their midfield in the summer, with Declan Rice and Moises Caiced on their shortlist, signing a forward could also be on the cards.

Neto would be seen as a player who could support Bukayo Saka – who has been phenomenon this season, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The Portuguese international is contracted to Wolves until 2027 but his value has dropped this season due to his injury issues. He is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt and Wolves will have to be more realistic with their demands after over pricing him last summer.

Neto is versatile and can play across the front line as well as a false number. He has become a fan favourite at Molineux Stadium since joining them from Braga in 2019.

He has racked up 107 appearances and made 23 goal contributions for Wolves. This season, he has featured in 17 games and scored once due to persistent injuries and lack of form.

Read more: Report: Arsenal plot formal bid to sign South American forward, £40m deal could be done