Arsenal interested in signing Vitor Roque this summer

Arsenal have set their sights on signing Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Gunners have launched multiple scouting missions to watch 18-year-old this season and are considering a big-money bid for the talented striker this summer.

Arsenal are in dire need of squad depth, especially in attack as they have to consistently rely on Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus – who joined the club last summer from Manchester City.

Jesus’s injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw the North Londoners bring in Leandro Trossard from Brighton in January to bolster the team. The Belgium international has impressed so far, making seven goal contributions in 16 appearances this term.

Despite his contribution, Arsenal want to add at least one more attacker as they look to compete with the big clubs on all fronts next season as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

Roque is regarded as one of the best talents in Brazil at the moment and is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances for Paranaense this season. The Brazilian has five goals and two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

He was a key cog of Brazil’s U-20 squad that won the South American Championship in February.

Reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Athletico Paranaense have placed a £35-40 million price tag on Roque with a number of European clubs interested in signing him.

It is believed that Barcelona and Chelsea have been closely monitoring the highly-rated forward’s progress and are prepared to make their interest official in the summer. Although the Blues could see their plan collapse due to their finances as they plan summer clear-out to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements.

Barcelona have their own financial issues to contend with, so Arsenal could be well placed to win the race to sign the South American forward if he decides to come to Europe this summer.

Arsenal’s recruitment team believes Roque could follow in the footsteps of Martinelli – who moved to the Emirates stadium in 2019 from Brazilian club Ituano.

Arteta is a huge fan of young and talented players and Arsenal could be the perfect place for Roque to develop and become one of the best players in the world.

Read more: Arsenal looking to trump Liverpool in the race to sign £70m star