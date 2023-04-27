Chelsea ready to discuss Andre Onana deal this summer

Chelsea will express their interest in signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana during their upcoming meeting with Inter Milan over Romelu Lukaku’s future, according to Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims Blues’ officials will travel to Italy next week to discuss the future of Lukaku, who is due to return to Chelsea in the summer when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

The Belgium striker moved to Inter on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer and has impressed at the San Siro Stadium, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The West Londoners are planning a summer clear-out in order to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window on eight new players as well as splashing out close to £300m last summer.

However, bringing in a shot-stopper could be on the cards as they look to bolster their squad for next season. Edouard Mendy is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign after losing his first team place.

The Senegal international has featured in only 11 games in all competitions having been hampered by injuries and lack of form.

Reinforcement

According to the Evening Standard, sending Lukaku back to Chelsea would help balance the books of Inter – who are under financial pressure to offload players to cover club debts.

The strikers future will be discussed at a meeting next week but Onana’s future will also be the agenda when the two clubs meet in Milan. The report says Chelsea will put forward a proposal for the keeper and are willing to send Kepa Arrizabalaga or Mendy in the opposite direction as part of a swap deal.

Chelsea have been liked with a move for several goalkeepers including David Raya, Illan Meslier, Jordan Pickford, Gregor Kobel, and Giorgi Mamardashvili, however, it appears they have identified Onana as a prime target.

Onana is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in Italy after helping Inter Milan reach the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League and will face city-rivals AC Milan later this month.

The 27-year-old, who is valued at just £17m Transfermarkt, has featured in all the Champions League games and kept an impressive six clean sheets. This season, he has racked up 33 appearances and kept 15 clean sheets in the process across all competitions.

Read more: Report: Chelsea chiefs set to fly out for talks over deal to sign £35m star