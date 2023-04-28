West Ham’s Declan Rice is top of Arsenal’s transfer list

Arsenal have made Declan Rice one of their top transfer targets for next summer as they look to strengthen in midfield, according to Telegraph.

The North Londoners have been linked with several midfielders including Mason Mount, Djibril Sow, Youri Tielemans, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Moises Caicedo – who they wanted to sign in January but had bids worth up to £70m rejected by Brighton.

Caicedo has since signed a new long-term contract with the Seagulls but Arsenal will reportedly make another attempt to land the 21-year-old this summer. However, it appears Rice is also a priority for the North Londoners.

The newspaper claims Arsenal will step up their transfer planning ahead of the summer window after guaranteeing their place in next season’s Champions League as they look to bring in the England midfielder at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side signed Jorginho on January transfer deadline day from Chelsea and the Italy midfielder has failed to command a starting berth at the Emirates Stadium, making only 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 31-year-old climbed off the bench to feature for Arsenal in their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night. He is not seen as a long-term solution to the club’s midfield problems, therefore the club want to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer.

Quality signing

Rice is regarded as one of the best-holding midfielders in England following his impressive performances in the last couple of seasons, racking up 237 appearances, scoring 14 goals, and registering 13 assists across all competitions.

This season, the 24-year-old has been ever-present for the Hammers – featuring in 42 games and making eight goal contributions. He has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium but he won’t come cheap this summer.

According to Telegraph, Qualification for next season’s Champions League does put Arsenal in a strong position financially as they look to sign Rice with several clubs interested in making a move.

Rice has less than one year left on his current contract with West Ham and he has reportedly rejected the chance to sign a new deal to stay at the London Stadium. So, David Moyes’ men will be forced to cash-in if they receive a suitable offer this summer with reports suggesting they want at least £80m to do business.

Read more: Report: Arsenal ready to step up interest in signing £28m star, selling club willing to cash-in