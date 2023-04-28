Liverpool plot swoop for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are set to be busy in the upcoming transfer window to rebuild their squad in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Defence has been mentioned as an area that the Merseyside club are looking to strengthen during the off-season. However, revamping the engine room is reportedly Jurgen Klopp’s number one priority.

Jude Bellingham was thought to be Liverpool’s primary target to bolster the midfield, but they have distanced themselves from making a move for him as they believe the Borussia Dortmund star would be too expensive.

So, the Merseyside club have decided to shift focus to alternative targets and have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window. Mason Mount, Aurelien Tchouameni and Alexis Mac Allister have all been mentioned as potential options for Liverpool, however, Guimaraes is now emerging as a serious target.

Guimaraes to Liverpool

According to the report by Fichajes, Guimaraes is on Liverpool’s short-list of midfield targets for the summer window, so they could make a concrete approach to sign him during the off-season.

However, the report claims that securing the Brazilian’s signature would be extremely difficult for Liverpool as Newcastle are keen on keeping hold of their star man and are close to tying him down to a new long-term contract.

It seems Liverpool are looking to sign more than one midfielder this summer and purchasing a new deep-lying playmaker is on Klopp’s agenda.

Guimaraes – valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt – likes to play as a holding midfielder but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can chip in with some important goals and also can contribute defensively as well.

So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they decide to push forward and broker a deal this summer. However, it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s side manage to persuade Newcastle into selling should they formalise their interest at the end of this season.