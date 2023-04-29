Liverpool eye summer move for PSG midfielder Renato Sanches

Liverpool are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on overhauling his aging midfield after the Reds’ poor performances this campaign which could cost them Champions League football next season.

The online news portal claims PSG are planning a major rebuild this summer and have placed Sanches on a lengthy list of players that could leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool are expected to part ways with three midfielders this summer including Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner – who has been linked with a move to Brighton and newly-promoted Burnley.

Therefore, they need to bring in more reinforcement in the midfield area. The Reds’ priority was Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but they club out of the race due to Dortmund’s asking price.

It’s reported that Bellingham could stay at the Signal Iduna Park for at least one more season before deciding to make a move from Germany, having joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 at age 17.

Liverpool have now switched attention to other transfer targets such as Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Alex Scott, and Mason Mount, however, Sanches has emerged as a potential option.

Reinforcement

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are closely monitoring Sanches ahead of a possible move as Klopp is believed to be a long-term admirer of the Portuguese, with the German coach urging the Reds to sign him before he opted to move to Paris in 2022 from Lille.

The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time this season at PSG despite featuring in 22 games and scoring two goals in all competitions, having been limited to a substitute role.

Sanches, who helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga and Taça da Liga double in 2014, has been added to Liverpool’s transfer list with the Merseysiders aware that they could strike a bargain deal if PSG want to offload him quickly.

The Portugal international is valued at just £18m by Transfermarkt and could be a decent signing for Klopp if they could get a deal done in the summer.

Read more: Report: Liverpool need to pay £53m to sign top target to strengthen key position