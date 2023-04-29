Liverpool have to pay £53m to sign Khephren Thuram

According to L’Equipe (via SportWitness), Liverpool will need to pay £53 million to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are expected to reinforce their midfield at the end of the campaign and Thuram is one of the players that has been linked over the past few weeks.

It is now reported by L’Equipe that Nice are not actively looking to sell their prized asset but they could consider his departure for a fee of around £53 million.

The same publication reveal that Liverpool are one of the clubs with a keen interest in signing him.

Quality

Thuram has had an impressive campaign with Nice. He has registered 2 goals and 8 assists from 45 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The 22-year-old has also been solid defensively, winning 1.5 tackles and 3.8 duels per game while he has completed more than 86 per cent of his passes.

Ahead of the summer, Thuram may consider a bigger challenge away from Nice and a move to Merseyside with Liverpool could be hard to turn down for him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently have several midfielders but there could be multiple exits when the season ends.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have their contracts expiring in June and they could all leave on free transfers over the summer.

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho is another candidate that could head for the exit door, having been a regular on the bench during the second half of the campaign.

Hence, Thuram could have a regular starting berth at Liverpool next season, considering Klopp continues to prefer playing with a three-man midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will spend £53 million on him. They could attempt to lower the initial fee by including easily achievable add-ons.

Liverpool could sign more than one midfielder in the next transfer window. The club have been touted to make an approach for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.