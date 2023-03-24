Manchester United and Liverpool keen on Khephren Thuram

Manchester United and Liverpool are among clubs keen to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, as per 90min.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is the son of former France international Lilian Thuram. He is making tremendous progress at Nice, and his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The likes of Newcastle United, Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking his progress. Thuram has admitted that he is aware of interest from other clubs but right now he is focused on delivering for Nice.

“I hear, but I don’t concentrate on it. I am with Nice. I am very happy where I am.” as quoted by 90min

“I am trying to get bigger with the club. I am trying to grow up with the club. So, yeah, obviously I hear it [the interest] but it’s not the most important. The most important is to do good with the team and be happy where I am.”

FootballTransfers reported earlier this month that Liverpool have already made contact with the player’s representatives over signing the youngster, but it appears that Manchester United are also in the race and they could scupper their transfer plans.

Replacement for Fabinho?

It is an open secret that the Reds need to bolster the midfield in the summer, but will they add a new defensive midfielder?

The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are certain to leave following the expiry of their contracts. James Milner, 37, could also depart as well. But Thuram plays in a different position and definitely not a like-for-like replacement for them.

Unless Jurgen Klopp is planning to ship out Fabinho, a potential move for Thuram hardly makes sense. Stefan Bajcetic, 18, has been outstanding for the Reds, and he is emerging as a star for the future. There is a possibility that Fabinho could lose his place to the youngster in the long run.

Thuram – who is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current deal, and he could be a solid replacement for Fabinho who has been below par this season.

Do Man Utd need him? The Red Devils have wealth of options in their midfield areas, but Erik ten Hag could still look to bring in some new faces in the summer. For instance, Scott McTominay is almost certain to leave, and Thuram can fill his void.

On top of that, the Red Devils are likely to finish within the top four this season, and they can lure him with Champions League football, something the young midfielder may find hard to refuse.