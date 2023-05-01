Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Yunus Musah

Arsenal and Chelsea are showing keen interest in signing Valencia youngster Yunus Musah, but there’s nothing concrete yet, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Last month, 90min reported that the Gunners are eyeing a move to re-sign Musah – who left the North London club to join Valencia in 2019.

He has impressed heavily in Spain but Valencia could be resigned to losing him in the summer. Los Che are 17th in La Liga and teetering on the verge of relegation, and they could lose the young defensive midfielder if they get relegated.

90min claimed that a host of clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to bring him back to the Premier League, but Romano says that at the moment they are only scouting him.

The Guardian journalist adds that Musah has “good chances” to leave the club in the summer, but nothing is advanced yet at the moment.

Romano wrote for Caughtoffside:

“I’ve mentioned Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in Yunus Musah and it is the case that they are following Musah since January; Inter as well. At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has good chances to move this summer.”

Probably not

Musah has been regular for Valencia and he has made over 100 appearances for them already. He is an established US international and has 25 caps to his name.

His future is up in the air at the moment, and if Valencia go down, he is likely to be sold. However, he won’t come cheap with 90min claiming the 20-year-old has a £90m release clause in his contract – although the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will hope to strike a deal for significantly less.

Arsenal will be looking to bolster their midfield this summer and they have earmarked players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo as their top targets. These players are likely to cost around £100m and doubts remain about whether the Gunners would look to complete another massive transfer if they can land a top-quality midfielder.

Chelsea could be a good option for Musah though especially if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed by the club. He loves to work with young players but they need a proper transfer blueprint in place, and it will take some time.