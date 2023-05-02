Agent offers Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal

Arsenal are second in the Premier League scoring charts with 78 goals from 33 games this season while having four players on nine league goals or more, but Mattia Verderale of TuttoMercatoWeb say Mikel Arteta is still on the hunt for a tried and tested centre-forward as Eddie Nketiah tailed off after a brief run of form.

Gabriel Jesus has scored nine goals in 21 league games while Nketiah has four goals in 26 top-flight outings, so Arteta wants a prolific striker to help them challenge on all fronts next season. Dusan Vlahovic is one of many players on Arsenal’s radar and Verderale says his agent is trying to offer him out. The Gunners would need €70m (£61.5m) to procure his signature.

Vlahovic suffering dip in form

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has gone on to make 57 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals with six assists. He bagged 49 goals in 108 games for his former club, so the Serbian international’s scoring record has been consistent for the longest time – nearly one goal every two games across the board.

The 23-year-old has three years remaining on his deal in Turin, but he could be on the move in the coming weeks after a disappointing second season at Juve. Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 23 Serie A games but hasn’t bagged in his last 11 outings after netting six goals in his first 10. It remains to be seen if Arsenal would pay so much for an out-of-form striker, however.

Nketiah has scored a league goal since January, so Arteta could do with recruiting an upgrade that can also keep Jesus on his toes. Whether Vlahovic is open to leaving Juventus just 18 months after joining is unknown though. The Old Lady are doing worse in their domestic division than Arsenal, but there’s no suggestion they would willingly cash in.

Juve have continued to play the Serb despite his troubles in front of goal, so they might give him more time to find his feet after investing so much money. Arsenal are sure to have more transfer targets on their wishlist too, so it doesn’t have to be Vlahovic they sign to bolster the attack.