Arsenal boss increasingly confident of signing Declan Rice

According to The Daily Mirror, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is increasingly confident of signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The London giants have had a superb Premier League campaign and they are currently second in the standings with 75 points after 33 matches played.

The club sealed their berth in the Champions League last week and this could provide them a huge boost in signing top-class players this summer.

As per The Daily Mirror, it is reported that Arteta wants to hold talks with Rice as soon as the season ends.

The same outlet claim that the Gunners boss is ‘increasingly confident’ of landing the 24-year-old this summer.

Top-class

Rice has been a consistent performer for West Ham over the years and he has developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League.

The Englishman is primarily a holding midfielder by trade but he has the ability to make forward runs and has chipped in with a couple of key goals this month.

If Rice were to join Arsenal, he would be a regular starter for them in two midfield roles. The 24-year-old could play as an enforcer or operate from the number eight spot.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been brilliant in those positions but Rice would provide an upgrade on the duo with his better distribution and defensive qualities.

As per The Daily Mirror, he is currently priced at £100 million but West Ham could be compelled to sell him for a lesser figure if they are relegated from the top-flight.

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea are known to be long-term admirers of the midfielder but their chances have possibly been hampered by the dreadful league campaign.

Chelsea are currently 12th in the league table with only 39 points. They look set for a season without European football. Rice could give preference to Arsenal over his former club.