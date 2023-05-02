Tottenham considering summer move for James Ward-Prowse

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims Tottenham sent scouts to monitor Ward-Prowse during Southampton’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday as they look to try and sign the England international this summer.

Spurs are planning a massive rebuild after an inconsistent campaign so far which could see them miss out on European football next season as they currently lie sixth in the Premier League with 54 points.

The club’s chairman Daniel Levy is looking for a permanent manager after sacking Antonio Conte while interim manager Cristian Stellini was dismissed after four matches in charge.

However, the north Londoners are still pushing ahead with their summer transfer plans and signing a midfielder could be on the cards with Ward-Prowse emerging as a serious target.

Southampon are expected to lose a number of key players if they get relegated including Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, and Ward-Prowse.

The Saints are bottom of the Premier League table with just 24 points after 34 matches played so far this term. Ruben Selles’ men are six points off the safety zone and with just four matches left to play this season, so they need miracle to survive.

Reinforcement

Tottenham want to bolster their midfield options by bringing in the experienced Ward-Prowse – who has been featuring in the top-flight since 2011, having joined the South Coast club at the age of eight.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are waiting to see what Southampton will ask for Ward-Prowse should they get relegated. The midfielders contract with the Saints doesn’t expire until 2026 so they can demand a decent fee.

It’s believed that the 28-year-old is certain to leave the club if they go down and Tottenham are ready to take advantage of the situation in the summer. However, the paper says Newcastle could provide stiff competition for his signature.

Ward-Prowse, who made his debut for Southampton at age 16 in the League Cup against Crystal Palace, has made 405 appearances for the Saints, scored 53 goals, and registered 51 assists in all competitions.

The England midfielder has been ever-present for Southampton this season, featuring in 41 games and making 12 goal contributions in the process.

He is valued at £33m by Transfermarkt and could be a decent signing for Spurs if they beat other Premier League clubs to his signature.

