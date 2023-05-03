Man Utd could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70m this summer

Manchester United could be able to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window as the Serie A giants are willing to sell, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Argentina International will be available for around £70m at the end of the season as Inter look to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window.

It is suggested in the report that the 25-year-old is seen as the perfect forward by Man United boss Erik ten Hag for his high-intensity system as he looks to build a team capable of competing for major honours next season.

Following the departure of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ten Hag brought in Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on-loan in January to bolster his attacking options.

The 30-year-old has not been able to make a meaningful impact at Old Trafford, having made just five goal contributions in 25 appearances across all competitions. He is expected to return to Burnley when his contract expires at the end of the season, hence the need for attacking reinforcement.

United have been linked with a move for several forwards including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Goncalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham, but Martinez could be a possible transfer target.

Quality signing

According to Football Insider, Man United are prioritising a move for Kane, however, Spurs will demand a fee of £100m for their prize asset. The club sees Martinez as a perfect alternative to England’s all-time top scorer.

Martinez, whose contract with Inter will expire in 2026, is regarded as one of the best strikers in Italy. Since moving to San Siro from Racing Club in 2018, he has racked up 228 appearances in all competitions, scored 95 goals, and provided 32 assists.

He helped the club win the Serie A, Coppa Italia, two Supercoppa Italiana as well as finishing as UEFA Europa League runner-up. This season, he has featured in 47 games, netted 21 times, and registered eight assists as Inter lie fourth in the league table and have also advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 25-year-old played a key role for Argentina as Lionel Messi’s inspired side won their third World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

