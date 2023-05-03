Man Utd in talks to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga

Manchester United are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window and have already held talks about a move, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Spanish daily claims United have held discussions with the 20-year-old over a potential transfer. However, they’ll face stiff competition as Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool have also held similar talks with Veiga.

The Red Devils are in the market to bolster their squad and will be looking to bring in at least one midfielder. Marcel Sabitzer arrived in January on loan from Bayern Munich following Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury that ruled him out for over three months.

Sabitzer is expected to return to the Bundesliga giants when his contract expires despite impressing Erik ten Hag in the middle of the park in recent games for Man Utd.

The Austria international has made four goal contributions in 16 appearances for United across all competitions, helping the club win the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final.

Man United would have to make a tempting offer for Bayern to part ways with the midfielder but Veiga is also on the club’s transfer list in case the deal does not materialise this summer.

Reinforcement

Veiga has been a sensation for Celta Vigo this season in La Liga, churning out Man of Match performances consistently despite the club languishing down in 13th position in the league.

The highly-rated midfielder has racked up 34 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga side, scoring nine times and providing four assists in the process, and interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs is now starting to bubble, with United firmly in the race.

According to AS, Veiga, who made his first-team debut for Celta Viga in 2020, has a release clause of £35m (€40m). United will need to act fast to prevent a bidding war among interested clubs who are also keen on signing him at the end of the season.

