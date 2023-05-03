Manchester United predicted line-up vs Brighton

Manchester United will travel to AMEX Stadium to face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

Following a frustrating draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils returned to winning ways after a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend. So, United will be hoping to keep their momentum going by defeating the Seagulls in midweek.

However, overcoming Brighton’s challenge won’t be easy for Man Utd as Roberto de Zerbi’s side have been enjoying a stellar campaign this term and are currently pushing to qualify for Europe.

Man Utd haven’t won a game against the current top-nine oppositions away from home this season. So, Erik ten Hag’s side will be hoping to change that tomorrow by beating Brighton – who are currently eighth in the table.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea is set to keep hold of his place between the sticks for Man Utd. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are likely to continue at the heart of Man United’s defence, leaving Harry Maguire among the substitutes. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined owing to injury issues.

Diogo Dalot should start in the right-back position once again and Tyrell Malacia is expected to remain on the opposite side following an impressive display last time out. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Casemiro was excellent in the last game against Aston Villa and is set to continue in the anchor role. Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes should complete the midfield three for United, meaning Marcel Sabitzer will have to return to the bench alongside Fred. Scott McTominay will remain sidelined along with Donny van de Beek due to injury issues.

Jadon Sancho is expected to keep hold of his place on the left flank and Antony may return on the right wing after starting on the bench last weekend. Marcus Rashford could lead Man Utd’s line once again in this encounter so, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga would be among the substitutes tomorrow.

Alejandro Garnacho is getting closer to returning to full fitness after recovering from an ankle injury. But, he is not expected to feature against Brighton.