Man Utd make contact with Goncalo Inacio’s representative

According to O Jogo (via SportWitness), Manchester United have made contact with the representative of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The Red Devils could invest on a new central defender during the summer transfer window and O Jogo claim that the club are already making moves to sign Inacio from Sporting.

As per the outlet, United have made contact with his agent Miguel Pinho, who is also the representative of Bruno Fernandes.

The club have not opened talks with Sporting but it is reported that Inacio has a £40 million release clause in his contract. Sporting are in talks with the player to raise the clause value.

Talent

Inacio has developed into one of the best young defenders in Portuguese football. The 21-year-old is strong with the ball at his feet and also likes to clear his lines at regular intervals.

The youngster has also impressed with his positioning in the box and could make the next step in his career this summer if he turns down the opportunity to sign a new contract at Sporting.

United have been linked with the Portuguese on numerous occasions in the past and their recent contact with Pinho suggests that they are weighing up a summer move for the centre-back.

If United were to sign Inacio this summer, he could be seen as a back-up option to Lisandro Martinez. At present, Martinez is the only recognised left-footed central defender in the squad.

Luke Shaw has filled in impressively in the injury absence of the World Cup champion but Ten Hag has repeatedly said that he would like to play the Englishman in his regular left-back position.

Hence, it makes sense to pursue another left-footed centre-back and Inacio could be a quality acquisition. He has yet to enter his prime and could only get better with more experience under his belt.