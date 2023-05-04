[Teams] Brighton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Manchester United will be looking to cement their position in the top four with a win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Erik ten Hag has made four changes from the side that beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. However, David De Gea once again starts between the sticks while Luke Shaw continues at centre-back having impressed in that role in recent weeks during the injury absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Victor Lindelof joins Shaw in the back four so Harry Maguire is named on the bench. Diogo Dalot moves across to left-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka recalled at right-back so Tyrell Malacia drops out of the Man Utd starting eleven.

Casemiro anchors the midfield yet again for Manchester United but Christian Eriksen is given a breather with Fred recalled in the middle of the park. Bruno Fernandes starts for United in attack and he’ll be in confident mood after scoring the winner on Sunday.

Antony comes in on the right wing so Marcel Sabitzer drops to the bench. Anthony Martial is recalled to start up front with Marcus Rashford moving to the left side of attack. Wout Weghorst has to settle for a place on the bench this evening.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club and is supported by Kaoru Mitoma in attack. Alexis Mac Allister starts once again in midfield while Billy Gilmour gets a start. Lewis Dunk starts in defence for the hosts along with Adam Webster.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gilmour, Mac Allister, Enciso, Buonanotte, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, Peupion, Offiah, Moran

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Maguire, Malacia, Eriksen, Sabitzer, Sancho, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Williams