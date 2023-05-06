Arsenal in battle with Liverpool over Musah’s signature

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Valencia star Yunus Musah this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Gunners’ youth system, the 20-year-old joined Los Ches’ B team back in 2019. Having showcased his talent for Valencia’s reserve side, the American was promoted to the senior squad the following year.

Musah has been displaying promising performances at the Estadio Mestalla over the last few years. It seems the midfielder’s eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed as Arsenal and Liverpool have been showing a genuine interest in signing him at the end of this season.

According to the report by Fichajes, Arsenal are keen on strengthening their engine room this summer and have identified Declan Rice as their primary target. However, if they fail to secure a deal for the Englishman, then they will shift focus to alternative targets such as Musah.

The report further claims that Arsenal have been showing serious interest in bringing the 2o-year-old back to the Emirates Stadium and they are ready to spend up to €70 (£62m) to purchase the American this summer.

Battle

However, Fichajes states that signing Musah won’t be straightforward for Arsenal as Liverpool are also eyeing a swoop for him at the end of this season.

Musah still has more than three years left in his current contract so Valencia are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer.

However, Los Ches are in danger of relegation as they are currently languishing down in 17th place in the league, sitting just above the bottom three on the head-to-head rule.

So, if they fail to secure their La Liga status for next season then they will be forced to cash-in for a cut-price deal this summer. In that case, Arsenal or Liverpool will be able to sign Musah in a bargain deal should they formalise their interest.

Musah can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, technically sound, can dribble past the opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing and also works hard without possession.

With Arsenal and Liverpool looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer, Musah could be a shrewd signing if either club manage to get a deal done to bring him back to England.