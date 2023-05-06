Manchester United predicted line-up against West Ham United

Following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek, Manchester United will travel to the London Stadium to take on relegation-threatened West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side managed to create numerous chances in the first half to put the game to bed versus the Seagulls but the attackers’ lack of composure in-front of the goal cost United in that encounter.

Thursday’s defeat has made some United fans agitated regarding their chance of finishing in the top four. But, everything is still in Man Utd’s hands and they have a relatively easier run of fixtures ahead over the coming weeks so, Ten Hag’s side should be fine in their quest to qualify for the Champions League next term.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs West Ham

David de Gea is guaranteed to start between the sticks, while Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw should remain as the centre-back pairing for United amid Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’s continuous injury absence. So, Harry Maguire will have to settle for a place on the bench tomorrow.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should keep hold of his place in the right-back position and Diogo Dalot could be on the opposite side once again, leaving Tyrell Malacia among the substitutes.

Casemiro is expected to continue in the holding midfielder role and Christian Eriksen should return after remaining as an unused substitute in midweek so, Fred will return to the Man Utd bench alongside Marcel Sabitzer. Scott McTominay is set to remain sidelined through an injury problem.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to continue in the advanced midfield role, while Marcus Rashford and Antony should keep hold of their places on the flanks for United. Meaning Jadon Sancho may find himself on the bench once again.

Ten Hag has hinted in his press-conference that Alejandro Garnacho – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – has almost returned to full fitness after recovering from an ankle issue so he is likely to be named in the matchday squad tomorrow. But, he will have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Anthony Martial should continue leading the line for Man United and in that case, Wout Weghorst will be on the bench once again this weekend.