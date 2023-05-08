Man Utd ready to reignite interest in Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, as per the Express.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Netherlands international as Erik ten Hag had prioritised signing the 25-year-old at the beginning of this season to strengthen the engine room.

Man Utd even agreed on a deal in principle with Barcelona to sign De Jong, however, the midfielder was reluctant to leave Camp Nou so a move didn’t materialise. After failing to purchase De Jong, United shifted focus to alternative targets and ended up signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

However, despite failing to persuade De Jong to move to Old Trafford last time around, it appears Man Utd remain keen on signing the Barcelona star and are now ready to make another push to purchase him this summer.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are in huge financial difficulties and they need to raise £176m to comply with FFP rules so that they can make some new signings this summer.

De Jong to Man Utd

The report further claims that Barcelona are planning to ask De Jong to lower his current wage in order to help out the club amidst this current situation. But, it is not sure whether the Dutchman will accept Blaugrana’s request, having previously agreed to reduce his salary during the Covid pandemic.

So, if both parties fail to reach an agreement regarding the salary reduction then Barcelona could be forced to cash-in on De Jong this summer. According to the report by the Express, Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign their primary midfield target this time around.

The report also says that Man Utd’s priority is to reinforce their attack during the off-season but Ten Hag also wants to sign a new midfielder, right-back and centre-back.

De Jong – valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt – would be a great coup for Man Utd to strengthen their engine room if they can manage to get a deal done this summer. Watching Casemiro and De Jong’s partnership in midfield would be a mouthwatering prospect for the Old Trafford faithful.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd can finally manage to purchase De Jong if they formalise their interest once again at the end of this season.