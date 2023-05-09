Man Utd and Liverpool battle for Kim Min-jae

Manchester United and Liverpool are among clubs keen to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s leading centre-backs since joining from Fenerbahce last summer. He has helped the Naples club win their first league title since 1990, but a potential summer exit cannot be ruled out.

90min claims that Napoli have accepted that they may have to sell the South Korean defender, although the player has stated his desire to stay at the club.

While a contract extension offer is not off the table, 90Min says Napoli will find it hard to knock back bids for Kim in excess of €60m (£52m) amid increasing interest.

As per the report, Liverpool and Man Utd are leading the chase to sign the centre-back, while London giants Chelsea and Tottenham are also long-term admirers while Paris Saint-Germain have kept eyes on him too.

Terrific addition

Man United are looking at right-footed centre-backs this summer and should look to sign Kim – who is a robust defender, physically strong and brilliant with his clearances.

While Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Benfica’s Antonio Silva are also on their radar, Kim would be a terrific addition for United. Having won the league title with Napoli, he will be ready to win another major trophy elsewhere.

The Red Devils need a major shake-up in their defence. Erik ten Hag must offload unwanted players like Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while the club could look to sell Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof if they receive a good offer.

Kim has a £40m release clause in his contract but it is active for the first two weeks of the summer transfer window only. If United or Liverpool can make a move quickly, then they have a chance to get him at a bargain price.

Jurgen Klopp could be looking to bring fresh new faces at the back. Nathaniel Phillips is expected to leave while the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip could be sold as well.

However, the Reds may miss out on Champions League football next season, and luring Kim could get difficult, as a result.