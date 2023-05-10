Matheus Nunes emerges as prime candidate for Liverpool

Liverpool are still in the hunt to sign Wolves midfielder and reported Man Utd target Mathues Nunes, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add new midfielders this summer, and the Reds have earmarked a few potential options. Dominic King of the Daily Mail claims that Nunes is one of the prime candidates for Liverpool alongside Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Nunes has been superb for Wolves this season, managing 32 appearances in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield ever since last summer and it appears Klopp is still hoping to lure him to Anfield.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition as Football Insider recently claimed that Manchester United are also showing a keen interest in Nunes so they could battle it out with the Merseysiders this summer.

Liverpool have found consistency towards the end of the season and they are still dreaming of getting into the top four this season. They are just one point behind Manchester United, who have played a game less.

Even if they finish in the top four (which should boost their transfer kitty), there is no hiding from the fact that the squad is in desperate need of reinvestment, especially in midfield. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled with form and fitness and they will be allowed to move on.

James Milner – who has played a key role in Liverpool’s success under Klopp – is also set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

Versatile

In recent weeks, Liverpool have reportedly made progress to sign Mac Allister, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Reds have presented their project before the player’s camp.

But Klopp needs more than one midfielder, and Nunes would be a solid addition, but we cannot discount Man Utd from the race as Erik ten Hag is also looking to strengthen his squad and the Wolves star is also on his radar.

The Portuguese international is a versatile midfielder who can perform multiple roles. He is capable of playing as a box-to-box midfielder as also as a defensive midfielder. For Wolves, he has played on the right and left hand side of midfield which shows that he has the maturity and quality to adapt to any system.

He is strong defensively (2.1 tackles per game), and equally good with his passing (2.3 long balls attempted on average), as per Who scored. He would be a fantastic addition for either Liverpool or Man Utd but we’ll have to wait and see if either club can get a deal agreed.