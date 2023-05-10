Man Utd make £102m offer for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have made an offer worth £102m to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Bellingham is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG but it seems Man United are doing all they can to win the race for one of the most sought after players on the planet.

His price tag rose after an impressive outing at his first-ever World Cup in Qatar for the Three Lions where he played every minute in Qatar as England exited the tournament in the quarter-finals by former champions France.

Since moving to Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, the Englishman has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga, making 131 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, and registering 25 assists.

He was linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park last summer but Dortmund were not interested in parting ways just yet, having sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City. However, Bellingham is now expected to leave Germany this summer.

Real Madrid were installed as favourites after Liverpool opted not to pursue a move for the England international due to the money involved, switching their focus to other alternatives.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb claims Manchester United are the ‘highest bidders’ after tabling an offer of £104m (€120m) for the 19-year-old as they look to gatecrash Madrid’s move for the highly-rated midfielder.

Quality Signing

Bellingham has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 41 games for Dortmund this season as they lie second in the Bundesliga table with 64 points, just one point behind leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich.

He could prove to be a long-term acquisition for the Red Devils, who have an aging midfield as the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both in their 30’s.

Both players joined United last summer and have keen key cogs of Erik ten Hag’s team, helping United win the Carabao Cup in February and also fighting to finish in the top-four with just four matches left to play.

Ten Hag is in the market to sign at least another quality midfielder to partner Casemiro in the middle of the park and Bellingham is believed to be a perfect fit for the club.

However, according to Tutto Mercato Web, Bellingham favours a move to Real Madrid and is waiting for the Spanish giants to agree a fee. Man Utd will hope Madrid are unable to strike a deal with Dortmund and they are ready to take advantage of the situation if the two clubs fail to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

