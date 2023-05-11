Arsenal eye summer move for Man City’s Joao Cancelo

Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for next season, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims Cancelo is unlikely to be reintegrated back into the Man City first team next season with the club willing to sell him at the end of this term.

The Portuguese is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after falling out with Pep Guardiola over lack of playing time. The 28-year-old – who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Juventus in 2019 – has racked up 154 appearances for the defending Premier League champions and made 31 goal contributions.

He has helped the Citizens win two Premier League titles, the Carabao Cup as well as finish as UEFA Champions League runner-up in the 202/21 season – losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final.

Prior to his move to Bayern, he featured in 28 matches for Man City, scored two goals, and provided one assist across all competitions this season. Cancelo initially struggled for game time under Julian Nagelsmann but has since become a regular since Thomas Tuchel took over from the former RB Leipzig manager.

The right-back has made 18 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scored once, and registered five assists across all competitions as they sit at the summit of the league table with 65 points, just one point above second-placed Dortmund.

Quality signing

According to 90min, Arsenal are now looking to sign the Portuguese star this summer but will face stiff competition for Cancelo’s signature from several clubs including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – who are also monitoring the situation.

Bayern retain a £61m (€70m) option to buy Cancelo once his loan expires this summer but they have publicly insisted this price is too expensive. However, the German champions would like to keep hold of the versatile full-back.

The Gunners are in the market to bolster their squad and midfield is their priority, but bringing in a right-back could also be on the cards. Arteta would love to sign a right-back specialist after using Ben White as a make-shift full-back this season.

It is believed that Cancelo would have no issues slotting into Arsenal’s current tactical setup, having worked with Arteta briefly at Man City during his time at the club.

Cancelo is versatile and can also play as a left-back, making him an ideal fit for Arsenal, who are keen to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.

Read more: Arsenal & Man Utd in battle to sign £65m star