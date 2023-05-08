Arsenal’s transfer target Dusan Vlahovic eyes PL move

Arsenal and Man Utd are battling to sign Dusan Vlahovic with the Juventus hitman keen on coming to the Premier League this summer, according to 90min.

The Gunners tried to buy Vlahovic when he left Fiorentina in January 2020 but he opted to join Juventus instead. After an excellent first year at the club, the striker has struggled in recent months and is now eyeing a move at the end of the season.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as 90min claims that Arsenal retain an interest in signing Vlahovic while Man Utd also have him on their wish-list ahead of the summer window.

The report says the 23-year-old’s agents are trying to secure a lucrative move to England this summer but Arsenal and United will face further competition with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa also showing an interest.

Man Utd are in the market for a proven goal scorer and have been linked with several forwards including Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The club’s preferred choice is said to be Kane but Spurs are determined to keep their all-time leading goal scorer in the summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side need to keep their options open and could move for Vlahovic at the end of the season, however, they face competition from Arsenal who are looking to bolster their squad for next term.

Arsenal lost Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea in January and wouldn’t want a similar situation happening in the summer with Vlahovic and United.

Mikel Arteta is in need of squad depth and adding the Serbia international could help lessen the burden on forwards such as Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Vlahovic, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 despite heavy interest from Arsenal, has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 38 matches for the Serie A this season as they close in on a top-four finish.

He is valued at £65m by Transfermarkt, and Juventus could sell him if they receive a decent offer for him. Vlahovic would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Man Utd but we’ll have to wait and see whether either club get a deal agreed this summer.

