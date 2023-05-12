Arsenal battle Newcastle to sign Moussa Diaby

Arsenal are set to battle Newcastle United among other clubs to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Writing for Caughtoffside, Johnson claims that a fee of around £50m would be enough to lure the winger away but his value could rise if the German club reach the Europa League final this season.

The 23-year-old joined the Bundesliga club in 2019 and has made over 165 appearances over the past four years. He has really progressed in the last few seasons and has enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign, where he has managed 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

PSG are linked with a move to get him back to his old club, but Johnson says that seems unrealistic. Given his tremendous progress in recent years (and in particular this season), there is a possibility that the versatile winger – who can play on both flanks – can get a big move in the summer with Arsenal right in the mix for his signature.

Depth and quality

Arsenal have arguably one of the best right-wingers in the world at the moment in Bukayo Saka and there is no way Diaby or any player can replace him.

However, the Gunners will be in the Champions League next season and Mikel Arteta will need depth and quality in the side so he can compete on all fronts. Therefore, a move for Diaby makes sense.

Having said that, it’s too early to predict how the transfer window will shape up for Arsenal. They need to sign a top-class midfielder and the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are being linked. Also, the club could look to bolster their defence by adding new full-backs.

The problem for Arsenal is that they are likely to face stiff competition from Newcastle – who have the financial power to buy top talents and are most likely to be playing in the Champions League next season. So, the Magpies will provide serious competition for Arsenal in their bid to sign Diaby.