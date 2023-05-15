Man Utd revive interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of the summer transfer window, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The Red Devils were first linked with a move for the France international last summer and negotiations were held between him and Erik ten Hag. The Serie A giants agreed on a transfer fee for the World Cup finalist but United could not finalise personal terms with his mother and agent Veronique.

The newspaper claims talks are set to be reopened once again with the 28-year-old – who is back on Man United’s radar as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options over the coming months.

Failure to bring in Rabiot at Old Trafford last summer saw the club sign Casemiro instead and the Brazil midfielder has been a key player for Man Utd as they look to secure a top-four finish ahead of Liverpool.

The 31-year-old was instrumental for United as they clinched the Carabao Cup back in February after a 2-0 win over Newcastle. He has racked up 38 appearances in all competitions and made four goal contributions.

United also signed Christian Eriksen last summer, while Marcel Sabitzer arrived on loan from Bayern Munich in January but he’s set to return to Allianz Arena at the end of the season. Therefore, United need to sign at least one midfielder, and Rabiot has been identified as a potential transfer target.

Reinforcement

According to L’Equipe, Rabiot is an important target for Man Utd and they are set to open talks over a potential free transfer move. The Frenchman’s contract with Juve will expire in June so he’s allowed to discuss personal terms with foreign clubs.

It is believed that Manchester United are pushing hard to get their man at the end of the season in bid to beat off competition from interested clubs and avoid a bidding war.

Rabiot has been ever-present for Juventus this season as they continue their push to secure Champions League football next season, despite a poor start to the campaign.

Rabiot, who is valued at £16m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 43 games across all competitions this season – netted 11 goals and recorded four assists as Juventus lie 2nd in the Serie A table with 69 points with just three matches left to play.

