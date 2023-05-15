Chelsea could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70m this summer

Chelsea could trump Manchester United after making £70m-rated Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez one of their top transfer targets this summer, according to reports via Fichajes.

Martinez is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and the 25-year-old was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 4-2 penalty win over France.

He has made 51 appearances in all competitions for Inter, scored 24 goals, and registered 10 assists as the Milan giants continue their push to secure a top-four finish as well as qualify for the Champions League final.

His impressive form has seen him linked with a whole host of clubs with reports claiming that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the South American ahead of the summer window.

Erik ten Hag needs to sign a top class striker to add more goals to his team and Martinez has been identified as a target for Man Utd along with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Top target

However, it looks like Chelsea are ready to trump United as Fichajes is citing a report from the print version of the Daily Mail that claims the Blues have made Martinez one of their top targets this summer.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner in recent weeks and incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be keen on working with the Argentina international next season.

The online news portal claims Pochettino knows Martinez well and wants him to lead his new-look attack next season. Chelsea will welcome Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season, having joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

Lukaku has formed a strong partnership with Martinez at Inter, banging in 12 goals but it is likely he will be sold in the summer. A new striker is therefore needed and it appears Martinez is firmly on Chelsea’s radar.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea will have to pay £70m for the South American’s signature. The Blues are set to sell players at the end of the season, however, bringing in a forward is a priority for Pochettino – who will be confirmed as new Chelsea manager in the coming weeks.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Man Utd step-up their interest in Martinez but as things stand it appears Chelsea will be leading the chase to sign the striker if he opts to come to England.

