Chelsea sent official to watch Victor Osimhen in action

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea sent an official to monitor Victor Osimhen during Napoli’s Serie A clash against Monza.

The London giants are on the look out for a marquee striker this summer and they have identified Osimhen as one of their top targets.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea sent an official ‘on a mission’ to watch Osimhen from the stands during Napoli’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Monza away from home.

Despite this, the Italian outlet believe the Blues may struggle to sign the striker, considering the Serie A outfit are reluctant to sell him for less than £139 million this summer.

Corriere dello Sport indicate that the Nigerian also wants to play in the Champions League and there is serious competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Top-class

Chelsea are yearning for a top quality striker to lead the line. Osimhen would be perfect for the club. He has netted 28 goals for Napoli this season from just 36 appearances.

However, the big question mark is whether they can afford his signature. After the extravagant £600 million plus spending over the past year and they need to recoup funds first.

The London heavyweights may first concentrate on player departures before they make a formal approach to land Osimhen.

This could benefit the likes of Man United and Paris Saint-Germain, who could move early this summer to finalise an agreement.

Meanwhile, the lack of Champions League is another huge blow for Chelsea. They have been a constant presence in the competition but won’t be there during the 2023/24 season.

This has probably happened at the wrong time for them and this could hamper their prospects of landing Osimhen despite his dream of playing in the Premier League in future.

Osimhen may prefer to join a club with the opportunity to win trophies rather than signing for Chelsea, who are under transition and will have a new manager in the dug-out.