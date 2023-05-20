Tottenham eye ‘surprise’ move for Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as a replacement for long-serving club skipper Hugo Lloris, according to the Sun.

The Blues are set to offload as many as eight players as part of their massive clearout to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer.

Mendy is believed to among the players set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after losing his place in the Chelsea’s starting XI to Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier this campaign.

It looks like Tottenham are ready to take advantage of the situation as the newspaper claims Spurs’ scouts have been following the Senegal international closely for some time. The 31-year-old is said to have rejected a six-year deal and failed to agree terms with new Blues chairman Todd Boehly, prompting a move away from the club.

Mendy recently made a return to Chelsea’s side last weekend in the 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest. He still has two and a half years left on his contract but has racked up only 12 appearances in all competitions and kept one clean sheet for Chelsea this term.

Tottenham want a world-class shot-stopper to replace Lloris, who is into his 11th season at the club, and Mendy is identified as a serious transfer target this summer.

Replacement for Lloris

According to the Sun, incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to trim the squad to around 24 or 25 but the Argentine will want to replace Mendy with another keeper, therefore Mendy is up for grabs.

Tottenham were first linked with a move for the Senegalese in the January transfer window but the deal could not materialie. Mendy, who is valued at £16m by Transfermarkt, is back on their radar as they look to bring in a shot-stopper in the summer.

Ryan Mason’s side have been linked with several goalkeepers including David Raya, Robert Sanchez, and Jordan Pickford in recent months.

Mendy joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes and in his first season, he kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League and kept another clean sheet in the final to help Chelsea win their second UEFA Champions League title.

He was adjudged both the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021, becoming the first African goalkeeper in football’s history to win both awards.

Mendy impressed for Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they reached the last 16 of the competition, featuring in all their games.

Read more: Report: Man Utd & Tottenham keen on signing £50m star, player wants big move this summer