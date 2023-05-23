Man Utd could sign Marcel Sabitzer for £22m this summer

Manchester United are interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich permanently in the summer transfer window, according to renowned transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been impressed by the 29-year-old’s performances in the middle of the park since moving to Old Trafford on loan in January. He was brought in after Christian Eriksen was ruled out until at least late April due to an ankle injury.

Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. He has racked up 18 appearances for United in all competitions, scored three goals, and provided one assist in the process.

The Austria international played a key role in helping the club win the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final as well as propelling Man Utd to the final of this season’s Emirates FA Cup where they will face Premier League champions Manchester City.

It is believed that United would like to make this deal permanent but the club’s ongoing takeover process means talks with Bayern are currently at a standstill until the ownership situation is resolved.

Plettenberg claims that Man Utd must pay £22m (€25m) to sign Sabitzer from the Bundesliga giants this summer with his contract set to expire in 2025. He joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Permanent deal

Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his squad for next season as United are set to compete in next season’s Champions League. Man Utd are in the market to sign a proven goal scorer and have been linked with a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are prioritising signing a central defender, striker as well as a central midfielder, and Sabitzer has emerged as a prime target this summer.

Sabitzer’s move to Bayern has not worked out and he struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular prior to his move to England in the January transfer window. He has featured in 54 games across all competitions and only two goal contributions for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

This season, he has clocked up 24 appearances with most of them coming as a substitute at the Allianz Arena. Sabitzer would be a decent signing for United if they could get the deal done as he complements the likes of Casemiro, Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Read more: Report: Man United could trump Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign £60m striker