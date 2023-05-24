Manchester United will launch £55m bid for Mason Mount

Manchester United are looking to steal a march on Arsenal and Liverpool by tabling an opening bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

The England international will soon enter the final year of his deal at Chelsea and several clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, are vying for his signature.

Chelsea have not given up hope of persuading Mount to stay and tying him to a new deal, but if he fails to sign a new contract then the Blues will be forced to cash in this summer.

It looks like Manchester United are ready to steal a march on Arsenal and Liverpool as the Daily Mail claims the Red Devils have made Mount a ‘primary target’ and are ready to submit an official offer worth £55m.

Erik ten Hag wants a deal wrapped up quickly, however, it looks like Man Utd will have to dig a little deeper as the newspaper says Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £85m to sell their academy graduate.

Sources close to Old Trafford have suggested to the Daily Mail that talks over a move for the 24-year-old are set to commence. The Dutchman boss is determined to land the England midfielder and United could be willing to increase their opening offer.

Bidding war?

Chelsea will want their star player to stay at the club but given his contract situation, they will be tempted to offload him if the price is right. It appears that United are set to formalise their interest, so it’s now up to Liverpool and Arsenal to step up their pursuits and submit formal offers for the midfielder.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool need to bolster their midfield areas this summer, and they are looking at several options, including Mount. With three main rivals are vying for his signature, Chelsea will hope to generate a bidding war if they are forced to sell.

Mount has developed into one of the top midfielders in the Premier League since making his senior debut in 2019. He will bring creativity in the middle of the park wherever he goes, and every top Premier League club would want to have him on their side.

It’s unclear whether Mount will commit to his future to Chelsea, but it’s clear that rival clubs are ready to prise him away if he fails to sign a new deal.