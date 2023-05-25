[Teams] Man Utd vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United can book their place in next seasons Champions League with a positive result against Chelsea at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend. David De Gea keeps goal once again for United while Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his place at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw is at left-back once again while Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of the back four with Lisandro Martinez still out.

Casemiro anchors the midfield for Man Utd and the Brazilian is joined by Christian Eriksen so Fred and Scott McTominay remain on the bench. Bruno Fernandes is in the attacking midfield role with Antony keeping his place on the right flank.

Marcus Rashford is back in the Man Utd squad after missing the trip to Bournemouth due to illness. However, the England international is only named on the bench as Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial keep their places in attack tonight.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard has made three changes from the side that lost to Man City last time out. Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place between the sticks while Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana all retain their places in defence. Thiago Silva is rested as he drops to the bench.

Lewis Hall gets another start on the left flank while Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher start once again in midfield. Carney Chukwuemeka is recalled to start with Ruben Loftus-Cheek making way. Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke come into the Chelsea attack to support Kai Havertz.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Varane, Lindelof, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, W.Fofana, Hall, Gallagher, Enzo, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Silva, Pulisic, Felix, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Koulibaly, D.Fofana, Gilchrist