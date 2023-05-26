Arsenal register interest in Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal have registered an interest in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot who could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window following the expiry of his contract, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and they have been linked with moves for players like Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, and Mason Mount. But it seems, they are keeping an eye on Rabiot who has got a wealth of experience playing for top clubs in his career.

Rabiot joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019 and after four seasons at the Turin club, he will now set to leave on free yet again. Fichajes claims that Rabiot is one of the players who are on Arsenal’s wishlist this summer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic season for both club and country. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Rabiot’s situation is unclear as no negotiation is currently ongoing with Juventus over a new deal.

However, Arsenal will face further competition as the transfer guru claims that Manchester United are still interested in signing the former PSG midfielder. Erik ten Hag is looking to further strengthen his squad this summer and it appears Rabiot is on the Man Utd bosses radar.

Terrific addition

The defensive midfielder is an excellent passer, and he has won league titles at both PSG and Juventus. He is playing at the peak of his form, and getting him on a free transfer is a no-brainer.

The Gunners are looking at big-money signings like Rice, Mount, or Caicedo, but it could be a masterstroke signing from Mikel Arteta if they can get him on a free transfer. Rabiot helped France reach the finals of the World Cup, and he would add tremendous depth and quality to the side, especially with Granit Xhaka leaving.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring Rice and Mount to Old Trafford in the summer, but they won’t come cheap. The Dutchman previously wanted to sign Rabiot, and it won’t come as a big surprise if United move for him again this summer.