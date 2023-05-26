Liverpool line up summer swoop for Arsenal target Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly planning to submit a player plus cash bid to sign Arsenal target and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, as per Football Transfers.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are looking to overhaul their squad in the upcoming transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has prioritised to revamp this summer and he has reportedly asked the club’s hierarchy to sign up to three new players in that position after letting James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain leave.

Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch have all been mentioned as serious options for Liverpool but Lavia is now emerging as a key target.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool are lining up a summer swoop for Lavia to strengthen their engine room and Southampton are ready to cash-in if they receive an offer of around £50m.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are planning to include Tyler Morton in a part-exchange deal to lower the Saints asking price. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Southampton decide to accept Liverpool’s proposal if they submit the offer this summer.

However, it has previously been reported that Liverpool are set to face tough competition from Arsenal in getting any potential deal done for Lavia as the Gunners are also eyeing a move for him.

Arsenal are seemingly keen on strengthening their midfield in the upcoming transfer window as they have been linked with a host of options over the last few months. Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club but Lavia is reportedly on their radar as well.

The 19-year-old is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines and also can contribute defensively as well. The youngster is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward.

So, Lavia would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature. It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign the Belgian should the Gunners and the Reds decide to formalise their interest at the end of this season.