Man Utd have strong interest in signing Angelo Stiller



Manchester United have a strong interest in signing Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller when the transfer window reopens this summer, as per Tuttosport in Italy.

The Red Devils are planning to strengthen their defensive midfield department for the 2026/27 campaign. Casemiro is on his way out when his contract concludes at the end of the current season.

Manuel Ugarte could also leave the Red Devils amid the lack of playing time. The Uruguayan has played second fiddle to Casemiro and United may seek to cut their losses on the 25-year-old.

Amidst this, Tuttosport claim that Man United have joined Juventus in the pursuit of Stiller, who has a £32 million release clause in his existing deal with Stuttgart heading into the summer.

The buy-out clause could be increased by Stuttgart to £43-52m by paying Stiller around £2m. United hold a ‘strong interest’ in signing the midfielder, who could be a key player for Germany at the World Cup.

Top-class

United have a big void to fill in the holding midfield position this summer. Casemiro has played some of his best football during the current campaign and he is one of the leading scorers from midfield with 9 goals in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has also been mesmerising to watch in the defensive scheme of things. The former Real Madrid man recently won a stunning 15 duels during the 2-1 victory over Brentford, which has put United on the brink of Champions League football.

United won’t be able to find a like-for-like replacement but can get someone with the potential to become as good. Stiller would meet their requirements, given he is only 25 and has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga.

In the ongoing season, he has a passing accuracy of 88%. He has also won 64% of his ground duels with almost 5 recoveries. Stiller has a high work rate similar to Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and has impressed with his positional awareness tracking back.

At £32m, he would be a huge bargain signing for the Red Devils. Even if Stuttgart trigger and increase the clause figure, United should still go ahead and prise the highly-rated German ahead of Juventus during the upcoming transfer window.